SC woman accused of kidnapping a Florida baby expected back in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCBD) — A South Carolina woman accused of taking a baby from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital and raising the child is expected back in court.

A court hearing for Gloria Bolden Williams, 51, is expected on Tuesday, May 30.

Authorities say Williams stole a newborn baby from a Jacksonville hospital shortly after she was born on July 10, 1998. She raised the child in Walterboro, South Carolina, under the name of Alexis Manigo.

Williams been in jail since her January 13 arrest and faces life in prison if convicted.

