Prisoner remains at large after escaping from Highway Patrol

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – A man remains at large after escaping from South Carolina Highway Patrol custody.

The Aiken Standard reports that Cpl. Sonny Collins of the Highway Patrol says a state trooper was transporting 44-year-old Duane Russell Grice to the Aiken County detention center Monday afternoon when the prisoner escaped the vehicle. Collins said Grice ran into adjacent woods.

Grice had been picked up on outstanding arrest warrants, including failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a stolen vehicle and a family court bench warrant.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said the Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Highway Patrol with a bloodhound team and maintaining a perimeter. Abdullah said the search for Grice had been called off for the night at around 8 p.m. Monday.

