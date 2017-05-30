Officer killed in Montana to be laid to rest in S. Carolina

Related Coverage Funeral arrangements set for SC native killed in the line of duty in Montana

SUMMERTON, S.C. (AP) – A police officer from Montana killed in the line of duty is being laid to rest in his native South Carolina.

The funeral for 42-year-old Mason Moore is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Summerton Baptist Church after a 15-mile (24-kilometer) procession from a funeral home in Manning.

Moore was a deputy in Broadwater County, Montana. Authorities say he was shot and killed May 16 by a man with strong anti-law enforcement views.

The suspect was killed by officers as they chased him for 100 miles (161 kilometers).

Moore grew up in South Carolina and worked for the sheriff’s offices in Lexington and Clarendon counties before moving to Montana. He had been married for nearly 18 years and had three children.