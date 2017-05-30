North Charleston man takes 14 year old from her home after they met on an app

The Internet crimes against children task force arrested a 24 year old North Charleston man after he met a 14-year-old girl through an app.

Paul Thomas Capo, III was arrested Friday. He is facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, assault and battery 2nd degree, sexual exploitation of a minor 1st and 2nd degree, criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree and distributing a controlled substance to a person under 18. Investigators say Capo met a 14 year old girl through an app, and picked her up at her Charleston County home. He took her to an apartment in West Ashley for 3 days.

The girl said they smoked marijuana together and he told her he wanted to have sex with her. When she resisted, he grabbed her throat and began choking her.

We spoke with Maj. David Brabham with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office about what parents can do to protect their children from predators. “If they’re going to use Internet or anything like, (make sure it is) where you can observe them, be in the room with them. The other thing you can do is, parental controls placed on the device. Put some tracking software on it because if they are erasing their history you want to why.”

