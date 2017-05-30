Man caught masturbating in front of Lowcountry store

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Lowcountry man is facing charges after police say he was touching himself in front of Mount Pleasant Store on Friday, May 26.

Alonso Ortiz-Sanchez, 39, was charged with indecent exposure.

According to an incident report, a woman flagged down officers at Towne Centre after a man was “touching himself inappropriately under a hat.” Authorities found Sanchez sitting on a bench outside the Gap facing towards the Banana Republic.

“The movements I observed would indicate to a reasonable person to believe that Ortiz Sanchez was touching his genitals in order to pleasure himself,” according to a reporting officer.

When authorities asked the suspect to stand up, his erect genitals were exposed through his open zipper.

“Numerous juveniles” in the immediate area, the incident report added.

Ortiz-Sanchez was released on a $20,000 bond.