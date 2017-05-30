Free beauty services to cancer survivors in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Students from V’s Student Cosmetology Services at Virginia College in Charleston are finding ways to use their gifts and talents to make a difference in honor of those affected by cancer.

As a part of national Cancer Survivor Beauty and Support Day™ (CSBSD™), the Cosmetology students at the campus will offer complimentary manicures and pedicures Tuesday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. at the campus located at 6185 Rivers Ave., Suite C. Survivors interested in receiving the services are asked to call 843-614-4364 to make an appointment.

“It has been so neat watching our students love what they’re learning and become inspired to use that to help others,” said Campus President Jeff Georgeson. “Cancer has affected our Virginia College family, too, so it has been a real honor to be able to contribute to this cause.”

CSBSD™ is a volunteer event held on the first Tuesday in June. Members of the beauty and related industries in all 50 states offer complimentary services to all men, women and children who are cancer survivors, regardless of their type of cancer or when they were diagnosed. All cancer survivors are invited to participate, and for many, CSBSD™ is the only time during the year that they receive a little extra personal kindness, warm support and tender pampering.

V’s allows students to learn the skills and creativity they will need to be successful in their cosmetology careers. V’s services include haircuts, hairstyling, permanent hair treatments, color treatments, braiding, extensions, body care, nail care, make-up and esthetic services. All work is performed by Virginia College Cosmetology students under the direct supervision of licensed cosmetology instructors.

The Cosmetology program at Virginia College provides students with a solid background of practical, hands-on training directly related to the cosmetology industry and prepares students to take the State Board of Cosmetology licensing examination.

Virginia College partners with Pivot Point International as a Member School to bring the best possible cosmetology training methods to its students. The Pivot Point Member School Program encompasses an all-inclusive cosmetology curriculum, delivered through a systematic, hands-on approach utilizing the most contemporary delivery methods available.

