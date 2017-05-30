Cost of keeping Todd Kohlhepp alive

WSPA Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, file photo, Todd Kohlhepp's enters the courtroom of Judge Jimmy Henson for a bond hearing at the Spartanburg Detention Facility in Spartanburg, S.C. Kohlhepp, accused of seven killings in South Carolina, built a successful real-estate firm but displayed odd behavior. People who knew or worked with him said he watched pornographic videos during work and openly discussed that he was a registered sex offender. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

(WSPA) — Todd Kohlhepp is just starting the first of seven life sentences after he admitted to murdering seven people and holding a woman captive in a storage container.

Many wonder why he did not face the death penalty due to the seriousness of the crimes. As part of a plea agreement, Kohlhepp was sentenced to seven life sentences and 60 years. The sentences will run consecutively. Kohlhepp agreed not to appeal the sentence. If he appeals, or escapes prison, he could face the death penalty for his crimes.

Seventh Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said the families of Kohlhepp’s victims wanted swift justice.

A Duke University study showed that death row inmates cost $90,000 more a year than a general population inmate in North Carolina.

That number adds up with 38 South Carolina inmates on death row with no execution date or drugs to carry out lethal injections.

Barnette said something needs to be done in the state to ensure that the families of victims receive justice and closure.

Kohlhepp is currently at Kirkland Correctional.

