Charleston FD notes improvements since 9 firefighters killed in 2007

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Fire Department says they have made major improvements since nine firefighters were killed battling a blaze nearly 10 years ago.

“We’re 10 years ahead of where we actually should have been right now,” said Battalion Chief Larry Hood, “I think its a dedication by these guys to honor the 9 guys just moving forward so quick because we knew everybody was looking on us.”

CFD has been under what officials described as a microscope since the day of the Charleston Sofa Super Store fire June 18, 2007.

Interim Chief John Tippett outlined the changes at a press conference Tuesday. Most notably, changes in fire inspection, codes and an automatic aid agreement that entails a quicker response form firefighters.

“When there’s a bunch of changes it gets frustrating, especially when it’s on consistent basis over the past 10 years,” said Battalion Chief Ken Jenkins, “not everybody has been 100 percent on board, but we are where we are because of this department.”

Charleston Fire Department will have a commemorative gathering for the 10-year anniversary of the fire on June 18 at 7 p.m. at the Charleston 9 memorial on Savannah Highway.