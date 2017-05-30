Bike share program launches in Charleston

By Published:

CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Bike-sharing launched in Charleston on Tuesday as about 25 stations opened for business.

It’s the first network of its kind in the city, and the bike share program encourages both residents and tourists to ride.

The distinctive turquoise bicycles, branded with the name Holy Spokes, will be found all along the peninsular. The Gotcha Group, a Charleston-based company, developed the program.

On the group’s website, they advertise bike sharing is about “health, wellness, and sustainability on college campuses and surrounding cities.”

Advocates hope the program will have an impact on growing bike use and increase awareness of cyclists on the roads.

Charleston is still very car-focused, and the city hopes residents will switch to bikes for short trips or to meet friends, even use the bikes to run short errands. 

 

