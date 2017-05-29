Local man arrested after meeting up with teen through online app

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD)- A North Charleston man has been arrested after meeting up with a 14-year-old he met through an online app.

On May 26, Detectives arrested Paul Thomas Capo III, 24, of North Charleston, for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, Assault and Battery 2nd Degree, Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 1st and 2nd Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor 3rd Degree, and Distributing a Controlled Substance to a Person Under 18 years old.

An investigation determined that Capo communicated with a 14-year-old juvenile through an online chat application. Capo picked the juvenile up from her residence and took her to an apartment in West Ashley.

According to investigators, Capo knew the juvenile was 14 and discussed her age with the victim prior to meeting her in person.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind parents to talk to your children about internet safety and monitor their online activity on all electronic devices, including phones and tablets.