Free Summer Activities for Kids!

All week News 2’s Mayci McLeod is bringing ideas of FREE family friendly things to do over the summer.

Charleston County Library

The Charleston County Public Library has a multitude of free events over the summer, but one reading contest could allow kids to win some pretty cool prizes. All you have to do is track your reading through the Charleston County Library’s website.

Children’s Librarian Abbey Adams says, “It’s different for different age groups. With babies there’s different activities that you do and keep track of that help build early literacy skills, kids keep track of their minutes, pages, or hours, young adults keep track of their pages and adults keep track of their titles.”



You set goals for yourself and every time you reach one, you get a prize. These include tickets to the Riverdogs, The Children’s Museum, and the South Carolina Aquarium.

Adams says, “Reading as a family helps kids keep their reading muscles strong during the summer, and studies show that kids who read over the summer come back to school better prepared for success.”

And the reading can be fun all by itself.

Adams says, “We want kids and families to enjoy reading together as a family. We’ve got a lot of great books in the library, a lot of great resources and a lot of great librarians that can help find the perfect book for you.”

The library has many other free events throughout the summer: from story-time, to live music, to performers. Just checkout one of there 16 local branches to find out what is going to be happening near you. For a complete schedule, click here.



