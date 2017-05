CHARLESTON (WCBD) – Police responded to a call on Monday morning regarding a possible boat fire, according to Charleston County Dispatch.

The emergency call came in around 9:50 a.m. and authorities immediately responded to the scene, located off Lockwood Drive at the Ashley Marina.

Smoke rising from the scene was visible a few blocks away from the reported boat fire.

News 2 is on the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.