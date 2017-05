The Bands of Wando Foundation is hosting a Jazz Concert on Memorial Day, May 29th. Jazz bands from Moultrie Middle School, Cario Middle School, and Wando High School will all perform. The money raised will go back to the band programs to help cover travel expenses, instrument costs, and scholarship programs. The event includes a BBQ buffet from Jim & Nicks BBQ. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The fundraiser runs from 5:30-8:30pm at Lagunitas Taproom on East Bay Street.

