Spoleto & Piccolo Spoleto Festival running through June 11

The Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festivals are going on right now in Charleston. This is the 41st year of the Spoleto and it is a 17 day performing arts festival featuring artists from across the globe in opera, theater, dance, and music. For a complete list of events, click here.

The Piccolo Spoleto festival is happening simultaneously and highlights artists from the Southeast region. Piccolo Spoleto also includes visual arts, films, and children’s activities. For a complete list of events, click here.

Check out the video above for a preview of The Musical Theater Center’s performance of Bye Bye Birdie. The show will be performed on May 27 & 28 at 2pm and 5pm. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.