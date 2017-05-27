Mobile 9/11 exhibit in North Charleston

The “9/11 Never Forget” mobile exhibit is in North Charleston May 27-29. The trailer holds a 1,000 square foot tribute to those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. Inside, there are steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, radio transmissions from first responders, and fire fighters from FDNY on hand to give tours.

Admission to the exhibit is free and it is parked at the North Charleston Fire Museum (4975 Centre Pointe Dr.) near Tanger Outlets. The exhibit is open Saturday- Monday from 10AM-4PM.