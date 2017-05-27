Local group helps women prepare for triathalons

By Published:

Tri It for Life is a group which helps women of all experience levels train for triathalons. They say they have even had women join the program who don’t know how to swim, and they become triathletes in only a couple months!

She Tris puts these women to the test as the only all-women triathalon in Charleston. The competition is happening on June 10th, but event organizers say it’s been full since January. They are still looking for volunteers to help. You can volunteer by clicking here. And check out the video above for more on She Tris and Tri It for Life!

