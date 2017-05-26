Violent traffic stop in Michigan caught on video

TAYLOR, Mich. (NBC News) — A traffic stop in Michigan Sunday, May 21 turned violent as a man fought to resist arrest and an officer fought to maintain restraint.

Dash cam video shows just as the officer in Taylor was about to handcuff the man, the driver attacked the officer.

The officer said the man, later identified as Jonathan Boyd, also reached for his weapon during the scuffle.

At one point the officer’s radio became disconnected.

But once he was able to reconnect and call for backup, several officers came to help take Boyd into custody.

Boyd was arrested on three felony warrants from Wisconsin.

Police say the officer pulled out his weapon after Boyd ran, but he did not fire the gun.

“I give the officer credit for using the restraint and not firing the weapon,” Retired Detroit Assistant Chief Steve Dolount said.

The officer had a few bruises, but he is back at work.