Todd Kohlhepp plea hearing scheduled for Friday

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – 7News has learned that a hearing for Todd Kohlhepp, scheduled for Friday morning, will be a plea hearing.

The nature of the plea has not been released.

The hearing is listed for Friday morning at 9:30 at the Spartanburg County Courthouse, and lists all of Kohlhepp’s charges.

Sources close to the case tell 7News that family members of Kohlhepp’s alleged victims have been asked to be at this hearing.

Todd Kohlhepp is currently facing 7 murder charges. Kohlhepp is accused of killing Charlie Carver, and Meagan and Johnny Coxie and burying them on his property in Woodruff. Kala Brown was also found alive, chained in a storage container on that property.

Investigators say Kohlhepp admitted to killing the 4 people in the Superbike Motorsports Shop in 2003.

Kohlhepp has been indicted on all charges.