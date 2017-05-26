Police search for coin machine thieves in Goose Creek

By Published:

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) — The Goose Creek Police Department is searching for the people responsible for stole two coin machines from a local business.

Authorities say the incident happened at Granny’s Laundromat on St James Avenue on May 23 at 2:27 a.m.

We’re told the suspects entered the business and attempted to find a way around the security system by using spray-paint.

If you have any information, contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or Investigator Dodson at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2337.

