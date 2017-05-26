‘Most likely to become a terrorist’ award given to 13-year-old

CHANNELVIEW, T.X. (NBC News) — A Texas mom wants answers after a teacher named her daughter “most likely to become a terrorist” in class.

Lizeth Villanueva, 13, said her seventh-grade teacher gave her the award, KPRC-TV reported. She said the teacher meant it to be a joke,” according to the news station.

School district officials said in a statement that the administration apologizes “for the insensitive and offensive fake mock awards that were given to students in a classroom.” Saying “these awards are not representative of the district’s vision.”

“The teachers involved in this matter have been disciplined according to district policy and the incident is still under investigation,” according to the school district.