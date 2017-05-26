Love, McRae lift Cougars over Tribe, 7-6 in extra innings

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Logan McRae posted the first multi-home run game of his career, and Carter Love held William & Mary to one run in seven and two-third innings of relief to lead the College of Charleston baseball team to a gritty 7-6 win over the Tribe in 11 innings on Friday afternoon.

With the win, College of Charleston (28-30) advances to face top-seeded Northeastern (28-24) in the third game of the day on Friday. William & Mary ends its season with a 32-25 overall record. The Cougars pushed across seven runs on 11 hits – including five for extra bases – compared to six tallies on 16 base knocks for the Tribe.

McRae paced the offense with a 2-for-4 afternoon with a pair of two-run home runs – both with two outs – to run his two-out RBI season total to 30. The redshirt sophomore mashed his 16th and 17th long balls of the season to move into a tie for eighth on the program’s single-season home runs list.

Luke Manzo, Tommy Richter, and Ari Sechopoulos each picked up two hits. Richter, Dupree Hart and Bradley Dixon all drove in one run.

Jakob Frishmuth went three and one-third innings in his 10th start of the season, surrendering five runs on nine hits and striking out three. Love entered with runners on the corners in the fourth and went a career-high 7.2 innings, allowing just one run on seven hits and striking out eight to earn the victory.

Ryan Hall went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the way for William & Mary, as seven Tribe hitters recorded multi-hit games. Brandon Raquet drove in two and scored two, as Matthew Trehub added an RBI of his own.

Nick Raquet got the nod and allowed four runs in six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out seven. Chase Bailey surrendered two runs in the seventh, while Nick Brown allowed one run in four frames to take the loss.

McRae got the Cougars off the mark in a big way in the first, when he sent the first pitch he saw over the wall in center for a two-run homer. The long-ball would give the Cougars an early 2-0 lead. After Sechopoulos led off the second with a single and Xaver Freeman pushed him to third with a double, Dixon lifted a fly ball to center for a sac fly to stretch the margin to 3-0.

William & Mary would answer in the home half, pushing across four runs on a trio of run-scoring singles from Brandon Raquet, Callum Large, and Hall to jump in front, 4-3. A sac fly by Hall stretched the advantage to 5-3 in the fourth.

The College countered with a run in the fifth, when Richter reached on a come-backer to the mound, and Hart alertly came across after the play pulled the catcher up the first-base line. Hart’s run would cut the lead to 5-4. McRae drew a walk in the next at-bat to load the bases, before Nick Raquet got out of the jam with a strikeout.

After Ryan and Smith led off the Tribe fifth with back-to-back singles, Trehub dropped a single down the left field line to score Smith and restore William & Mary’s two-run lead. The Tribe would hold the 6-4 advantage until the top of the seventh, when Richter singled up the middle and scored on McRae’s mammoth home run off the left field light tower to even the score at 6-6.

The Tribe threatened to walk off with the win in the bottom of the ninth. Following a leadoff walk to Hall, a fielder’s choice to Ameer, and a Ryan single, Love induced an inning-ending 6-4-3 double play to send the game to extra frames.

Mundy delivered in a big way to lead off the 11th with a double down the right field line to put the go-ahead run in scoring position with no outs. After Dixon sacrificed Mundy to third with a bunt, Hart drove him in with a high fly ball to left to put the Cougars ahead, 7-6.

William & Mary put the lead in doubt in the home half, loading the bases on two singles and a hit-by-pitch with one out. Love would answer the call in his eighth-inning of work, retiring Ryan swinging before forcing the pinch-hitter Ryder Miconi into a soft pop up to Richter to seal the victory and leave the bases loaded.

The fifth-ranked Cougars now advance to face top-seeded Northeastern in an elimination game later on Friday evening. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm.