Lanes open after car found in water

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Lanes are now open after a car was found partially submerged in water.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of 526 and I-26 around 3:30 p.m.

North Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and one person was taken to the hospital.

We have sent a crew and will bring you more information as it comes in.

For up to the minute news updates, be sure to follow us on twitter and like us on Facebook.

Also, for news as it happens, be sure to download our News 2 app for smartphones and tablets: simply search WCBD in the app store and click download.