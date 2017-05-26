Lanes open after car found in water

Catherine Korizno, News 2 Producer Published: Updated:

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- Lanes are now open after a car was found partially submerged in water.

Authorities say it happened at the intersection of 526 and I-26 around 3:30 p.m.

North Charleston Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene and one person was taken to the hospital.

We have sent a crew and will bring you more information as it comes in.

