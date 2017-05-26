Everyday Heroes: the Hat Ladies of Charleston

By Published:

Charleston, SC (WCBD)- We have been celebrating everyday heroes, people who touch our lives without recognition.

News 2 Anchor Carolyn Murray tells us about the Hat Ladies of Charleston, a group of women joined by their love of hats and community.

The women are known for their style and grace, but after spending some time with the founder, we discovered their motto is, “the heart is where the hat is.”

