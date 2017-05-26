Cavs blow out Celts to reach finals

By Published:
FILE - In this May 27, 2016, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, steals the ball from Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan (10) during the first half of Game 6 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals in Toronto. Toronto and Cleveland are meeting again in the NBA playoffs. On the way to winning their first title last season, James and the Cavs took care of the Raptors in the Eastern Conference finals, a series that was tied 2-2 before Cleveland won the final two games. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

BOSTON (AP) – If you loved the last two NBA Finals, you’ll love this year’s.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the finals after clobbering the Celtics, 135-102 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals. The outcome creates a third straight finals matchup between the Cavs and Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan as the NBA career points leader in the postseason. James did it with a three-pointer in the third quarter.

Kyrie Irving finished with 24 points, while Kevin Love added 15 and a game-high 11 rebounds.

The Cavs were up 43-27 after one-quarter and pushed their lead into the 30s by the third quarter. They finished 19-for-41 from 3-point range, with James and Irving each hitting four.

Avery Bradley finished with a team-high 23 points for the Celtics.

The Cavaliers are 12-1 in the playoffs as they seek their second straight championship. The Warriors would like to regain the title they earned by defeating Cleveland in the 2015 Finals.

Game 1 is next Thursday in Oakland.

