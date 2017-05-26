Cavs beat Tigers in ACC Tournament, 10-2

LOUISVILLE, KY. – No. 10 Virginia scored eight runs in the first inning in its 10-2 victory over No. 14 Clemson in the ACC Tournament at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday afternoon. The Cavaliers improved to 42-14, while the Tigers dropped to 39-19 in both teams’ final game of the ACC Tournament.

Clemson scored a run in the top of the first inning on Seth Beer’s groundout, but Virginia responded with eight runs on nine hits in the bottom of the first inning. The Cavaliers tacked on a run in the fifth inning on an error and a run in the eighth inning on a sacrifice fly. Weston Jackson hit a solo homer in the ninth inning, his seventh long ball of the season.

Cavalier starter Daniel Lynch (7-4) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, one run and one walk with two strikeouts in 7.0 innings pitched. Tiger starter Pat Krall (8-3) suffered the loss.

The 16 host sites for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday at 8:30 p.m., then the NCAA Selection Show is Monday at noon on ESPNU.