CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department is searching for a missing person.

Authorities say Ayanna Evans, 17, was reported missing by her grandmother.

She was last seen at the Citadel Mall on May 23.

Evans is described as an African-American female, standing at 5’11, weighing 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on duty detective.