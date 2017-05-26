Alston-Bailey Elementary receives the News 2 Cool School award

News 2 presents Alston-Bailey Elementary with our Cool School award.

Alston-Bailey Elementary in Summerville is our Cool School of the week, our last Cool School for the 2016-2017 school year.

Alston-Bailey is wrapping up its first successful year.  Literacy is a strong focus and is emphasized through a school-wide literacy buddies program.  Students have access to Hp Streams, iPads, four computer labs.  They also have a long list of unique school-wide clubs.

Congratulations to the ABES Tiger Cubs!

 

 

 

 

