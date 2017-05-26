2nd suspect arrested in Colleton County triple homicide to face judge

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The second person arrested in connection with a triple murder in Colleton County will face a judge on Friday, May 26.

La Shay Aiken, 19, of Walterboro is charged with 3 counts of accessory after the fact of murder, attempted armed robbery and 1st degree burglary in connection to the deaths of 46-year old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller.

The three were shot and killed in their home earlier this month, a 9-year-old girl was also shot but she survived.

Bond was denied in a hearing for 19-year-old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm. He is charged with three counts of murder.

The arraignment for Aiken will be held at the Colleton County Detention Center between 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.