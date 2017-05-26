2nd suspect arrested in Colleton County triple homicide denied bond

La Shay Aiken

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The second person arrested in connection with a triple murder in Colleton County was denied bond on Friday.

La Shay Aiken

La Shay Aiken, 19, of Walterboro is charged with 3 counts of accessory after the fact of murder, attempted armed robbery and 1st degree burglary in connection to the deaths of 46-year old Phillip Miller, 52-year-old Lori Miller and 13-year-old Vincent Miller.

The three were shot and killed in their home earlier this month, a 9-year-old girl was also shot but she survived.

Aiken was arrested in Aiken, South Carolina on Thursday. Authorities believe she knowingly ran from the Walterboro area.

Arrest records show Aiken is accused of driving Kenneth Chisolm away from the scene in her own car.

Kenneth Markeith Chisolm, 19

Bond was denied in a hearing for 19-year-old Kenneth Markeith Chisolm. He is charged with three counts of murder.

 

