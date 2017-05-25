‘Red Nose Day’ returns to NBC tonight to raise money for children around the world

(NBC) – “Red Nose Day” is back on NBC tonight. The comedy telethon raises money to assist children in poverty around the world. It’s a long-running event in England and entering its third year here in the U.S.

And, this year’s proceedings are not confined to the telethon studio.

On the American Ninja Warrior course, celebrities are giving it a go.

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila serve as hosts, along with Kristine Leahy who co-hosts. The Intrepid celebrity ninjas include Stephen Amell (“Arrow”), Erika Christensen (“Parenthood”), Jeff Dye (“Better Late Than Never”), two-time Olympic gold medalist Ashton Eaton, Nikki Glaser ( “Not Safe with Nikki Glaser”), Derek Hough (“World of Dance”), Natalie Morales (“TODAY” and “Access Hollywood”) former New York Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher (“Spartan Ultimate Team Challenge”) and Mena Suvari (“American Woman”).

Each of the celebrities will be paired with an elite ninja who serves as both coach and cheerleader helping them prepare mentally and physically for their run. For every obstacle they conquer, Red Nose money is raised.

Grylls leads Roberts on a running wild adventure in Africa across a rope bridge to hand deliver vaccines to children in a remote village.

The live, one-hour telethon features stars coming together to raise funds for children in poverty.

According to Richard Curtis, founder of “Red Nose Day,” “The money goes to help kids all over the world. And in every single state in America. (It’s a) 50/50 split.”

And one of the highlights of tonight’s event features a reunion sequel to the romantic comedy, “Love Actually”.

Organizers hope the follow-up sparks red nose day donations.

More than 60 million dollars have raised in the U.S. over the first two years.

“Love Actually” star Keira Knightley says the event is “about giving and about kindness. And the world always needs that. And some love actually.”

“Red Nose Day” events start tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, with the actual one-hour telethon

at 10 p.m. Eastern.

You can donate during the show online or by phone or you can also get a head start by going

to the organization’s website at rednoseday.org