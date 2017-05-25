One person injured in Lincolnville shooting

Lincolnville, SC (WCBD)- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Lincolnville Thursday night.

According to authorities, a 25-year-old man was shot at East Cain Street, ran to a store on College Park Road and called for help.

The man was taken to the hospital and officials say he is in fair condition.

This is an active investigation and we have sent a crew to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

