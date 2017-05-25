Funeral arrangements set for SC native killed in the line of duty in Montana

Related Coverage South Carolina native killed in the line of duty in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. (WCBD) – Funeral arrangements have been set for a southwestern Montana sheriff’s deputy was killed in a shootout with two suspects during a traffic stop.

Visitation for South Carolina native deputy Mason Moore will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 29 in Summerton, South Carolina.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at Summerton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed from Clarendon Hall School and Summerton Cultural Arts Center.

Memorials may be made in his name to Opportunity Bank in Townsend, MT, Stockman Bank in Helena, MT, The Bridge Church in Belgrade, MT and the Montana Sheriff/Peace Officers Association.

Authorities say Broadwater County deputy Mason Moore was pursuing a vehicle when dispatchers lost contact with him at about 3 a.m. May 16 near the town of Three Forks. Officers found him dead by the side of the road.

The suspect’s vehicle was spotted about 80 miles away. Officers deployed spike strips, and the sport utility vehicle eventually stopped.

Officers say the passenger got out and shot at officers who returned fire.

He was taken to the hospital. He was later identified as Marshall Barrus, 39, of Belgrade, Mont.

The driver, Lloyd Barrus, 61, was arrested on suspicion of deliberate homicide.

The Broadwater County sheriff’s office says 38-year-old Mason Moore had been a deputy for three years.