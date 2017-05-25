Charleston now biggest city in S.C.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston tops another list, this time it’s about people.

New data from the U.S. Census Bureau lists Charleston as the state’s most populous city.

Charleston’s population is estimated to 134,385. The Holy City edged out Columbia by 76 people.

The estimates are based on figures from up to July of 2016.

“We’ve been a leading city in South Carolina for many years,” said Charleston’s planning director, Jacob Lindsey.

“The fact that we now are the most populous city just means we have to always work to put in place to make great plans to protect the quality of life,” added Lindsey.

Real estate agents say Charleston’s home prices relative to larger cities in other states are another driving force of the city’s growth. “Couple that with the boom of Conde Nast ‘number one city in the world’ and all the other accolades that you see on the press,” said Laurie Thornhill, a broker for Dunes Properties, “it’s the lore of Charleston.”

North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek and Summerville also are in South Carolina’s top 10 list of most populated cities.