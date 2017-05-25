C17’s to flyover the Ravenel Bridge on Thursday

By Published:


JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – About 15 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft from Joint Base Charleston will fly in formation over the Ravenel Bridge on Thursday, May 25.

The C-17 aircraft are scheduled to take-off at 8 a.m. to conduct an integrated large formation exercise supporting the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division’s joint forcible entry exercise at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

“Both the Army and the Air Force play critical roles as part of the nation’s global response force and have vested interests in making sure our readiness levels remain high,” said Col. Jimmy Canlas, 437th Airlift Wing commander.

“Without our precise, reliable airlift, combatant commanders would not be able to get the right people and equipment to the right place at the right time. This exercise is another example of that strategic capability and joint training.”

The C-17s will depart JB Charleston and fly over the Cooper River Bridge from the South at 8:30 a.m. and then travel to Pope Army Airfield, North Carolina, where they will conduct airdrops and low-level tactical training.

Paratroopers and critical equipment will be dropped to simulate a joint forcible entry of the global response force. The C-17s are scheduled to return over the Cooper River Bridge at 2:05 p.m. weather permitting and then land at JB Charleston.

The community is encouraged to post their photos on social media of the flyover and use the hashtags #C17flyoverCHS and #TeamCharleston!

