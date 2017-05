Related Coverage SC congressman aims to ease gun suppressor restrictions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WCBD) — A bill is gaining traction in Congress that would make it easier to buy gun silencers or sound suppressors.

The National Rifle Association is helping push the bill which was sponsored by South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan.

If it passes, it would cut the wait time from one year to less than a day.

Gun rights advocates are framing the debate as a public health issue saying that silencers reduce the average firearm noise from a dangerous level.