Arizona mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

AHWATUKEE, AZ (WCBD) — An Arizona mom turned to social media to teach her daughter a lesson after the 10-year-old was accused of vandalizing a school bathroom.
The school sent photographic evidence – wads of toilet paper stuck to the bathroom ceiling.
Since it was the last day of school, the principal had no way to punish the girls.
“I got a call from the principal and was just really disappointed. It’s minor, but still significant to me,” Jeanene Lacasse told KPHO-TV.
Jeanene jumped on her community’s Facebook page, putting her 10-year-old daughter, Anni, on blast.
Requests came pouring in. Anni will be picking up after a lot of dogs in the coming days.
She’ll spend a couple days this week helping teachers set up for an engineering summer camp.