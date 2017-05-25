Arizona mom asks Facebook community to help punish her daughter

AHWATUKEE, AZ (WCBD) — An Arizona mom turned to social media to teach her daughter a lesson after the 10-year-old was accused of vandalizing a school bathroom.

The school sent photographic evidence – wads of toilet paper stuck to the bathroom ceiling.

Since it was the last day of school, the principal had no way to punish the girls.

“I got a call from the principal and was just really disappointed. It’s minor, but still significant to me,” Jeanene Lacasse told KPHO-TV.

Jeanene jumped on her community’s Facebook page, putting her 10-year-old daughter, Anni, on blast.

Requests came pouring in. Anni will be picking up after a lot of dogs in the coming days.

She’ll spend a couple days this week helping teachers set up for an engineering summer camp.