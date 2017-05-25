Alston-Bailey Elementary’s strong literary focus creates excitement for reading initiatives



Alston-Bailey is a new state of the art school with a strong literacy focus. We’re in Summerville in Dorchester District Two for our last Cool School of the week for the 2016-2017 school year.

Alston-Bailey Elementary, a Title-One School has school-wide clubs. including robotics, coding, board games, junior journalists, fit and technology club to name a few. Teacher of the Year Abby Clark says, “Being our first year, and just having so many different things, and so many activities for the kids and so many clubs, it feels like we’ve been here forever.”

Alston-Bailey has a strong literacy focus with a school-wide literacy buddy program. Every month, the school designates time for classes on different grade levels to meet and read books together. “The best thing about our school is Reading Buddies,” says second-grade student Micah Edwards. “I read with a fourth class. You get a book that is not on your level, and they help you if you get stuck on a word. They’ll help you when you get to their grade.” says Micah.

Principal Vernisa Bodison says, “Because we’ve embedded it so much in everything we do, from math to science, the literacy focus just stands strong. We’re pleased that 85-percent of our kindergarten students are reading on grade level. Eighty-two-percent of our first grade students are reading on grade level. We’ve done a lot to promote literacy, and help our students become better readers.”

After school activities include the Tiger Cubs chorus. They also offer ABES Academy one Saturday a month to strengthen computer skills. Fourth-grade student Natalee Kunce says, “We also have P.R.I.D.E. Pride stands for positive attitude, respect others, myself and my campus, invest in my education, determination and excellence shown daily. All students at Alston-Bailey show P.R.I.D.E and show what pride really means.”

ABES also hosts parent workshops to help parents with educational strategies at home.

Coming up Friday, we’ll present Alston-Bailey with our Cool School award.

