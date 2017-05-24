Weather Alert Day: Severe t-storms, additional flooding possible

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — Wednesday, May 24 is a Weather Alert Day.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Josh Marthers says the alert is due to the possibility of severe thunderstorms and additional flooding

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Wednesday afternoon through evening. The main threats from thunderstorms will include frequent lightning, very heavy rain, and possible wind damage.

Although a widespread outbreak of tornadoes is not expected, isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. The best chance of severe thunderstorms will take place between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m.

Be prepared for severe thunderstorm or tornado watches. Take immediate action if warnings are issued.

Areas of heavy rain are expected to redevelop across the lowcountry through Wednesday night. 1-2″ of rain will be likely over the next 24 hours with some areas possibly receiving much higher amounts.

Heavy rain will be likely during the evening commute and during high tide, which is expected to happen around 7:40 p.m. in the Charleston Harbor.

Be alert for flooding and possible warnings later today and tonight.