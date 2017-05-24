Walk + Bike BCD presents regional master plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)–Walk + Bike BCD presented their regional pedestrian and bicycle master plan Wednesday evening.

“It is going to be a really important blueprint as we move forward working to be a more bike-able and walk-able friendly county,” said Savanah Brennan with Charleston Moves.

Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has been working on the proposed roadway and trail improvements for over a year. BCDCOG has hosted several public input sessions for the plan.

“We talk a lot about traffic congestion here that is not going to go away by continuing to build roads and widening roads. We need to provide alternatives and connect those alternatives to make it comfortable and safe,” said Savanah Brennan.

Project manager Vonie Gilreath says the plan focuses heavily on safety.

Walk Bike BCD is a visionary and comprehensive plan focusing on improvements to safety and access for people traveling by foot, on bike or on bus. Public participation is critical to developing the WALK BIKE BCD plan. Proposed improvements are based on data-driven analysis, as well as input received through a series of public outreach strategies including a stakeholder committee, multiple “pop-up” meetings at community events throughout the region, a citizen survey, and an online interactive mapping tool. Following the input received through the upcoming public meetings, the project team will incorporate citizen feedback and establish criteria for prioritizing projects across the region in a way that will guide future investments in active transportation,” said communications manager Sebastian Hale.