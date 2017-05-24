Teacher fight in Georgia caught on camera

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WCBD/CNN) — Fights at school sometimes happen with arguments between kids boil over and punches are thrown. But it’s a video of a knock-down drag-out brawl between two teachers in Stone Mountain, Georgia that is going viral.

DeKalb County School officials confirmed it happened at Stone Mountain Middle School. “I really didn’t know that but to find out today – that’s really unacceptable,” Valerie Stewart.

Valerie Stewart has a daughter in the 7th grade at Stone Mountain Middle School. She couldn’t believe a teacher and a paraprofessional were attacking each other in a classroom full of students.

In the video posted to YouTube, there appears to be arguing, then shoving, as the fight escalates to a brawl. Students can be heard screaming in the background.

Stewart’s daughter Madison wasn’t in this classroom Friday, but she along with hundreds of other students have seen this video.

“I really couldn’t believe it like I thought it was kids fighting and then found out it was teachers it was just bad,” Madison Hall said.

The video shows students trying to break up the fight – but it didn’t work. Some other staff members had to break it up.

DeKalb County School officials confirmed they people seen fighting in the video are staff members. They released a statement saying in part: “The interaction and conduct in the video is completely unacceptable and contrary to our district’s tenets and core principles. Those staff members that participated in the conduct have been removed from the learning environment.”

“They couldn’t have waited until school was out? Mature adults and then talk about it after the kids were out of the classroom?” Stewart asked.

After the fight was finally broken up, students say school officials came into the classroom, went through their cell phones and made them delete any evidence of it.

CBS46 reports the Dekalb County School District says it’s not aware of staff going through student’s phones.

Both staff members were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. School officials said they will discipline both of them appropriately — after the criminal investigation is over.

Several parents are calling for both women to be fired.

“We send our kids to school to learn for an education not to sit there and witness a fight between two adults,” Stewart added.