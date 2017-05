ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) – Rock Hill students will be dismissed early Aug. 21 for the first total solar eclipse visible in South Carolina in decades.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported that the school district approved the school calendar for the coming year in March. On Monday, the school board agreed to make Aug. 21 a half day, so students can view the eclipse that afternoon.

To make up the educational time, May 30, 2018, will be a full day instead of a half-day.