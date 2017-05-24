Road closures following severe weather in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Here’s a list of road closures and other traffic incidents you need to know about following severe weather in the Lowcountry:
ROAD CLOSURES:
- Ashley Ave from Bennett Street to Calhoun Street
- Ashley Ave from Tradd Street to Broad Street
- Gadsden Street at Bennett Street
- Wentworth Street at Barre Street
