Pregnant, skinned doe found at bottom of country club’s pool

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A skinned, pregnant doe was found at the bottom of a Franklin country club pool Tuesday morning.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency said it was called to investigate by Temple Hills Country Club employees around 9:20 a.m.

TWRA spokesman Barry Cross says some of the meat had been taken off the doe and the carcass was disposed of at the bottom of the pool.

They believe the deer was dumped sometime overnight, but there is no surveillance video.

It’s unclear how the deer died.

The suspect could face several charges because they did not report hitting the deer on accident, the animal was killed during the off-season for hunting and it was disposed of in the wrong way.

Temple Hills canceled swim practice Tuesday afternoon and many parents were puzzled by the strange incident.

“It’s bizarre. It would take a pretty sick person to go to that length,” said club member Kristi Foster. “It’s not hunting season so it’s kind of strange they’d be out looking for deer.”

The doe was taken by a wildlife officer in Williamson County for a necropsy.

Temple Hills said it has drained and acid-washed the pool. It will be reopened before Memorial Day weekend.

The country club also issued the following statement:

We are not commenting on this disturbing occurrence except to say that we immediately contacted the police and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and local authorities. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency removed the deer from the pool and we are cooperating with the investigation.