Manchester raises number of wounded to 119

LONDON (AP) – Manchester health officials have raised the number of wounded in the concert bombing, saying 119 people sought medical treatment at the city’s hospitals after the suicide attack Monday night.

The Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership gave the higher figure on Wednesday.

Jon Rouse of the agency said 64 people were still hospitalized. He said the number of overall wounded was raised due to the “walking wounded” who came in hours after the attack.

Rouse said many of those hospitalized had serious wounds that would require “very long term care and support in terms of their recovery.”

The attack after the Ariana Grande concert also killed 22 people.