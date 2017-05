BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating following an accident involving a school bus Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the incident happened on Highway 45 near Saint Stephen just before 2:30 p.m. on May 23.

Troopers say a car ran into the back of the bus. Nearly 60 people were on board at the time.

Minor injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital, according to the Highway Patrol.