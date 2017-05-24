Ga. student didn’t think he’d graduate, teacher surprises him

GRIFFIN, Ga. (WCBD) — It was a special surprise in Griffin, Georgia for one high school senior who didn’t think he would graduate.

Jamias Howard’s teacher, Kimberly Wimbish, surprised him at his home with his cap and gown.

“Oh man, thank you,” Howard told Wimbish in the now viral video.

The Griffin High School senior wasn’t able to make it to class his final semester due to unforeseen issues. “Thank you so much for everything you do for me. Appreciate it, Howard told Wimbish.”

Wimbish wanted to make sure he found his way to graduation, despite the setback. “Everything he’s been through, the challenges he’s faced, he’s going to be happy,” Wimbish told ABC News. “I had no idea he would get so emotional. He always tried to be a tough guy, but I had to break those walls down.”