HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) — Fire investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a former school in Orangeburg County, Tuesday night.

According to Holly Hill Police, the blaze ripped through the former Holly Hill Primary School on unity road at around 8 p.m., May 23.

The former Holly Hill Primary School. Again, please avoid the area! pic.twitter.com/bNv68ErQft — Holly Hill Police (@HollyHillPDSC) May 24, 2017

We’re told no one was hurt. The scene was cleared around midnight.