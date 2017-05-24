Located in the heart of Summerville, Alston-Bailey Elementary opened the doors to its new state of the art facility in August 2016. The school is wrapping up its first successful year. We’re in Dorchester county for our last Cool School of the week for the 2016-2017 school year.

Alston-Bailey Elementary has more than eight-hundred students in K-4 through fifth grade. Students have access to HP Streams, iPads, four computer labs. The Title-One school has school-wide clubs. including robotics, board games, anime, and coding to name a few. Alston bailey has a strong literacy focus. “We’re a world class school,” says principal Vernisa Bodison. “We’re in the beginning phases of our school, but we’ve accomplished so much. The children here have opportunities to be involved in our clubs. They have an opportunity for their artwork to be displayed. Alston-Bailey is a school where there is something for everyone.” Fourth-grade student Natalee Kunce says, “Alston- bailey is a cool school because we all get along like family.. and we have clubs that you can join and they’re all fun to join.. and all the clubs have something to do with teamwork.” Teacher of the Year Abby Clark says, “We’re a PBIS school, so everything that we try to do is positive and rewarding the kids for good things.” “The best thing about our school is reading buddies,” says second-grade student Micah Edward

The school is named to honor the legacy of Dr. John H. Alston and Mrs. Clemmie Strother Bailey. Alston donated the land needed to establish alston grade school, one of the first African-American schools in Dorchester county. Bailey was the principal for many years.

Coming up tonight on News 2 at 5. we’ll tell you about Alston-Bailey’s school-wide Literacy Buddy program.

Cool School: Alston-Bailey Elementary View as list View as gallery Open Gallery