Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office requests assistance in locating runaway teen

BERKELEY, SC (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in locating a runaway teen.

Authorities are asking for help in search for 16-year-old Gage Bargowski. Gage is 6’00” tall, 175 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes.

The teen was last seen at his Longleaf Road residence in the Sangaree area of Berkeley County on May 14th at approximately 5:30 p.m. Gage is still believed to be in the area.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 843-719-4412.