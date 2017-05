MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency personnel are responding to an accident involving a school bus and three cars in Berkeley County.

Authorities say the incident on Hwy 52 and Reid Hill Road happened on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 a.m.

We’re told three people are being taken to a local hospital. It is unclear at this time whether the three are students on the bus or passengers inside of the cars.

The Moncks Corner Police and Fire Departments and EMS crews are responding.